Quinta Brunson Reveals the ‘Depression Movie’ She Binge-Watched While Bong-Smoking
Quinta Brunson has a special appreciation for the Jim Carrey comedy Bruce Almighty—the Abbott Elementary actress and writer recently revealed it was her “depression movie,” which she watched over and over again for comfort. During an “Actors on Actors” interview for Variety, Brunson dished on her love for the movie to one of its stars, Jennifer Aniston, as an aside, while she was fondly discussing her Abbott cast mates’ senses of humor. “Sheryl Lee Ralph didn’t know she was funny, but she made me laugh, which was enough for me. She’s so funny,” Brunson said. “And then Lisa Ann Walter, who you’ve worked with in ‘Bruce Almighty.’ That was my depression movie, by the way, when I was really depressed and I couldn’t change the channel because I was so depressed,” she said. “I just had a DVD of ‘Bruce Almighty’ that I watched on repeat while I smoked out of my bong.”