‘The Blind Side’ Star Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Michael Oher Scandal
‘NOTHING TO DO WITH HER’
Sandra Bullock’s The Blind Side co-star, Quinton Aaron, does not agree with social media users who apparently want the actress to return her Oscar amid Michael Oher’s lawsuit. “To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” Aaron told TMZ on Wednesday. “Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now.” Former NFL star Michael Oher—whose story inspired the 2009 film—recently sued Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, whom he alleges tricked him into signing conservatorship paperwork months after he turned 18 under the guise of adoption. Oher alleges that the agreement he signed entitled the Tuohys to exploit his story for financial gain, and that he never directly profited from The Blind Side. Meanwhile, Sean Tuohy recently said that he and his family are “devastated” by the allegations and claimed that everyone in the family, Oher included, split the film’s profits evenly—netting roughly $14,000 apiece. Bullock—who won her award for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in 2010—obviously would not have known any of this at the time the film was produced. As Aaron put it to TMZ, “She gave a brilliant performance, and that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”