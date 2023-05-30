Thanks to Quip’s Travel Toothbrush, You No Longer Have to Put Your Dental Hygiene on Pause During Vacation
THINK QUIP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With Memorial Day weekend in the rearview mirror and the official start of summer just around the corner, I’d bet you’re adding destinations to your Summer 2023 bucket list to visit right about now. Covid is no longer considered a public health emergency, so we can feel safer while traveling... finally. Whether it’s a small getaway to a town a few hours away or a tropical trip to an exotic destination, we’ve discovered an essential travel product that’s truly a game-changer: Quip’s sleek Electric Travel Toothbrush.
Quip’s TSA-friendly electric travel toothbrush is bound to become your favorite sidekick for your mornings and nights while away from home. Quip’s toothbrush is equipped with a two-minute timer (with 30-second pulses) to track and enhance your deep clean, and the cable charger provides up to three full months of use with each charge. What’s more? You can also track your daily brushing with the toothbrush’s Bluetooth® Smart Motor and kick your routine into full gear with the Quip app. Quip’s smart electric toothbrush also comes with a travel cover that doubles as a mirror mount for your days on the go. Plus, you can get free refills of Quip’s brush head delivered right to your doorstep, so you don’t have to worry about rushing to pick up a new one when the time comes. For a limited time, you can get one of Quip’s refresh bags for free with any $50 purchase. Quip’s lineup also includes its new water flosser, a travel bundle, and more.
Quip Compact Travel Toothbrush
Down from $65
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.