Add Quip Mints to Your Lineup For Fresh Breath in Seconds
FRESHEN UP
While brushing your teeth and flossing at least twice a day is the best way to ensure fresh breath (and keep tooth decay at bay), it doesn’t hurt to keep on-the-g0 mints anfd gums with you when you’re in a pinch. Unfortunately, not all breath refreshers are created equal, but we love Quip’s newly-launched breath mints. With a satisfying and fresh mint flavor, these mints harness the bacteria-zapping power of zinc to take refresh your breath in seconds.
Quip Breath Mints
Quip’s oral hygeine line, including its brushes, water flossers, and other products are formulated with oral and dental health at top of mind, so it’s no surprise the brand’s mints are formulated without cavity-causing sugars and additives. Plus, you get 25 percent of the daily recommended value of Vitamin D with each mint which has been shown to support healthy bones and teeth—one step closer to achieving better oral health. You can opt for a one-time purchase for $15 (with a $10 shipping fee) or as part of a plan for $10 refills every three months with free shipping. Regardless, you can’t go wrong with Quip Mints to help give you that boost of confidence.
