Equip Your Oral Health Routine With This Compact and Lightweight Water Flosser From Best-Seller Quip
Quip, the “good habits” company, is one of the leading teeth-cleaning brands on the market. I feel like I see its products and branding everywhere that oral health is (or isn't) concerned, and I can see why–its team designs quality products that are simple and accessible—not to mention really pretty. Another plus, in my opinion (as a word nerd), is the name “quip” itself, as it derives from the idea of “equipping” yourself with “equipment” to start your day and create healthy habits.
And the company has just added another solution to that list of innovative oral care tools–the new cordless and rechargeable water flosser that provides a way better clean than standard string floss (and less waste!). You can pick between gentle and deep clean pressures, whether you want water flow to be on-demand or continuous, while the water flosser picks between your teeth. The four-hour charge lasts up to eight weeks (for that flossing twice a day that you should be doing!), and you can order new floss tips straight to your doorstep. All in all, there’s no reason to at least test the floss-ophy behind using a water flosser, and Quip’s style is compact, portable, and ergonomic.
So then water you waiting for? This string-free flosser is your key to that feel-good, deep-clean feeling and overall better oral health.
