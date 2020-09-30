This New Launch From Quip Actually Makes Me Want to Floss
THERE’S SOMETHING IN YOUR TEETH
If you’ve ever used floss picks, you know how great they are. They come prestrung and make it easy to reach even the crevices as far back as your molars. But they have one glaring problem: plastic waste. If you use them once a day, that’s 365 pieces of plastic per year you’re creating, when you could almost just as easily use floss and ditch the plastic. Quip, the brand that revolutionized my relationship with my toothbrush, recently decided they wanted to take over the world of floss picks, too. And boy, did they do a good job.
The best part of Quip’s new floss pick is that they managed to make something that is inherently not eco-friendly, entirely eco-friendly, while keeping them convenient and easy to use in the process. I was initially worried about the premise of a reusable floss pick: Would it get gross after a few uses? How would I refill the floss? All of it seemed tricky. The pick from Quip itself is sturdy enough to resist even constant chewers like myself. While the pick remains the same, it’s the floss that changes. You just press on a button to open the clamp, clamp the floss down, pull it out of the case and around the attached cutter. It’s really as easy as that.The heavily waxed floss is good for a couple go-rounds in my mouth, and then I eject the floss into the garbage bin. Each pack of floss has enough to replace 180 single-use picks, and is shipped to you every three months so you never run low.
The floss pick itself is nice: there’s a mirror so you can floss on the go— and the case is elegant. It’s something you want to leave on display in the bathroom, and it will actually make you want to floss. Crazy, right?
Refillable Floss Pick
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.