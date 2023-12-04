Quip’s Partnership With Artist Shantell Martin Makes Brushing So Much More Fun
BRUSH SMART
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Who says you can’t get creative when it comes to oral care? Quip’s luxe oral hygiene lineup definitely makes brushing and flossing feel more luxe with its aesthetically pleasing colorways and finishes. Now, the oral care company has collaborated with visual artist Shantell Martin to make taking care of your teeth even more fun. The collaboration includes the artist’s designs on a number of oral care products, including the Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Although this toothbrush excels in the design department, it’s excellent at keeping teeth clean.
Quip x Shantell Martin Brush & Mint Bundle
The brush is equipped with an electric head that gives you a better clean, and the device can be paired with an app that lets you know how well you’re brushing each day. Not only will the toothbrush and Quip Mints Starter Kit help keep your smile as charming as possible, but they will also go a long way in elevating the aesthetic of your bathroom or wherever you carry out your oral care routine. Who would’ve thought your toothbrush could double as a work of art?
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.