Cooking for the Holidays? These Essentials From QVC Are on Sale Today

From beginner to pro, home cooks of all levels will appreciate these gems from QVC.

Orange Le Creuset Dutch oven filled with creamy gnocchi soup, surrounded by sliced bread, grated cheese, and a ladle, styled on a kitchen table.
With Thanksgiving and the holidays just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to invest in cookware essentials so you can whip up delicious meals that keep your guests coming back for seconds (and thirds). Currently on sale, these curated picks from QVC are must-have pieces for every level of home chef.

6.5-qt Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Originally $364
Buy At QVC$320

Free Shipping

This cast-iron Dutch oven from Le Creuset is ideal for slow cooking, roasting, braising, and frying. Its enameled interior resists staining and prevents food from sticking. Thanks to the cast-iron construction, this Dutch oven heats evenly, and its depth reduces boil-overs and messy splatters.

Cast Iron 2.75-qt Traditional Saucepan
Originally $268
Buy At QVC$225

Free Shipping

Picture this: it’s a Saturday afternoon, and you’re laughing with friends while the rich aroma of a hearty Bolognese sauce fills your home. This Le Creuset saucepan can make moments like that—and more—a reality. The saucepan’s curved interior and rounded base make stirring effortless, while the extended helper handles make it a breeze to transfer from stovetop to table.

Avobagel Garlic Peeler And Ratchet Chopper
Originally $24
Buy At QVC$15

Preparing ingredients like garlic, ginger, and shallots is important but tedious. That’s where this clever peeler and chopper set comes in. It easily peels tough skins and the ratchet chopper finely dices ingredients in no time.

