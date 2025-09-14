Fill Your Make-Up Bag With All-Day Beauty Staples From Tarte at QVC

Cheat Sheet
1
‘Monsters’ Actress Posts Then Deletes Pics With Marylin Manson
DISAPPEARING ACT
Opheli Garcia-Lawler 

Reporter

Published 09.14.25 1:18PM EDT 
Actress Chloë Sevigny on the red carpet.
Actress Chloe Sevigny at the "After The Hunt" Premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny is in hot water with fans after posting, then quickly deleting, photos with the musician Marylin Manson. Screenshots are circulating of the images; one shows Sevigny with Manson’s arm around her and the other shows Sevigny nearly licking Manson’s face. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault. A criminal investigation into the allegations cleared Manson. Many of his accusers remained unnamed, but Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco publicly came forward in the case in 2024. Manson was also accused of abuse by his former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Despite the photos no longer being posted on her Instagram story, Sevigny is facing criticism on her account. On her most recent photo, the comment section is filled with people expressing anger about her encounter with Manson. “I will ALWAYS stand with Evan Rachel Wood & every single one of the victims of Marilyn Manson” one person wrote. “I expected more from you, Chloë. This is devastating as a longterm fan, someone who has had the pleasure of meeting you, and as a victim of abuse. I can’t understand why you would support him.” Sevigny, who received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kitty Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

2
Boxing Legend and World Champion Dies at Age 46
GONE TOO SOON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.14.25 11:50AM EDT 
Published 09.14.25 11:30AM EDT 
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Manchester City and AC Sparta Praha at City of Manchester Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
James Gill - Danehouse/James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton died Sunday morning at age 46, according to reports. The cause of death has not been determined. According to a police statement obtained by the BBC, the Greater Manchester Police confirmed a body was discovered after a neighbor reported the incident. Authorities said “the death is not being treated as suspicious.” Hatton, a retired boxing champion, leaves behind a 15-year legacy with world titles in two weight classes: light-welterweight and welterweight. Hatton, who was nicknamed “The Hitman,” won 45 of his 48 professional matches while he was active from 1997 to 2012. The boxing legend had initially retired in 2011, but announced a comeback in 2012. After his loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, he announced his final retirement. Nearly 13 years later, Hatton announced a comeback match that was scheduled this year for Dec. 2 against Eisa Al Dah. Since his death, tributes from the sports community have poured in to mourn the legend. Ryan Burnett, an Irish boxing champion Hatton had trained and promoted, shared a tribute on Instagram. “My friend, you’ll be so sorely missed. Love ya mate,” he wrote.

3
‘White Lotus’ Holds Family Reunion At Nepo Baby Star’s Wedding
WEDDING BASH
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.14.25 10:25AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Sam Nivola attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/GA/Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion saw a star-studded invite list, including the on-screen members of Schwarzenegger’s White Lotus family. An Instagram post from Vogue shows the Idaho wedding that took place last week, with the bride and groom posed alongside Schwarzenegger’s fictional family. The third and most recent season of the hit HBO show focused on the Ratliff family, with Schwarzenegger playing the eldest son, Saxon Ratliff. The newly-wed couple stood with actor Jason Isaacs, who played the Ratliff father, Sam Nivola, who played the youngest brother, and Sarah Catherine Hook who played the sister. Nivola’s girlfriend, Iris Apatow, was also in the photo. Actress Parker Posey, who plays the Ratliff mother, was also in attendance. The cast of White Lotus have been candid about their close relationships off-screen. Hook told People that she, Nivola and Schwarzenegger have maintained close friendships since the show wrapped up production. “We’re like the Three Amigos!” Hook said. “The three of us got very, very, very close, and I’m so thankful for them. We had the best time together.” Schwarzenegger‘s real-life parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver also attended the wedding, alongside Champion’s parents Laura and Greg Champion.

4
Polymarket Accepting Bets on Kirk Shooting Investigation
DICEY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.14.25 9:21AM EDT 
mugshot of Tyler Robinson
Tyler Robinson's mugshot. Handout

Crypto-betting platform Polymarket is now tracking odds on whether Tyler Robinson, alleged shooter of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, acted alone or with the help of accomplices. Betting would appear to have opened on Friday evening, around 24 hours after police arrested Robinson, and roughly four days before prosecutors are expected to charge him with killing the conservative youth leader. Odds of Robinson being a “lone actor” started out at around 94%, but have fluctuated wildly amid intense and mounting speculation as to his possible motives, dropping to lows of 62% and evening out around 80% as of Sunday morning. If traders punting on the outcome of a murder investigation has left you shocked, don’t be. This is after all the same platform that’s reportedly seen users placing bets on everything from accused healthcare CEO-killer Luigi Mangione’s views on crypto, the supposed secret aliases of Elon Musk, how far the California wildfires would spread, AI being named 2024’s TIME Person of the year, whether Earth is actually flat, and if Trump would utter the word “tampon” during last year’s presidential campaign.

Polymarket odds tracker showing 80% odds on Tyler Robinson being a lone actor behind the shooting of Charlie Kirk.
Latest odds on the same betting platform that last year brought you punts on whether Trump would utter the word "tampon" at one of his rallies. Polymarket

5
Oscar Nominee Reveals River Phoenix’s Early Struggles in Hollywood
TOO SOON
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.14.25 2:29AM EDT 
articles/2013/10/31/river-phoenix-s-fatal-halloween-20-years-on/131030-river-phoenix_qbgr1z
Lance Staedler/Corbis Outline

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke said that the tragically short career of his childhood friend River Phoenix was filled with disdain for Hollywood fakery. “He was met with success much earlier than I was,” Hawke told Entertainment Weekly, speaking on Phoenix’s breakout role in 1986’s Stand By Me, which “launched this huge career at an extremely young age.” Hawke met Phoenix on the set of 1985’s Explorers when they were both 14 and has previously said his friend was “the brightest light and this industry chewed him up.” Noting the pressures of “a life in the performing arts,” Hawke told EW that Phoenix was “struggling” with fame. River, the older brother of fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix, died of a drug overdose in Hollywood in 1993 at the age of 23. Hawke continued that Phoenix was “vibrating off of how phony [success] was, whenever you’re getting a lot of accolades and you’re not even in control of your own art.” He added that “people are trying to make money off you [and] if you’re self-aware at all, you understand how dangerous that is.” Hawke’s latest film, Blue Moon, will hit the big screen next month.

6
Charlie Kirk Memorial to Be Held at NFL Stadium
‘AN AMERICAN LEGEND’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.13.25 8:28PM EDT 
A poster of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is displayed at a memorial following the fatal shooting of Kirk, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz
A poster of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is displayed at a memorial following the fatal shooting of Kirk, at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

A memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the right-wing commentator and Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated on Wednesday, will be held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21. His organization has said the service will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team. ”Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA wrote on X. Doors will open at 8 a.m and the program will start at 11. Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday during an event at a Utah college, the first stop on his planned “American Comeback Tour.” His suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday. “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have just unleashed across the country and this world,” Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, said in a statement on Friday. Kirk’s death has sparked impromptu memorials across the U.S. and the world. Outpourings of grief, condemnation of the violence, and calls for calm have come from across the political spectrum. Erika has said she intends to continue her husband’s work: “The movement is not going anywhere.”

7
‘Almost Famous’ Star Was Meant to Play a Much Smaller Role
ALMOST NOT-AS-FAMOUS
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.13.25 10:42PM EDT 
Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson in 'Almost Famous'
DreamWorks/courtesy of The Everett Collection

Kate Hudson recently revealed that she wasn’t originally cast as the iconic Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical 2000 film, Almost Famous. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hudson shared that she was originally cast as Anita, William’s older sister, who would eventually be played by Zooey Deschanel, and told ET how she managed to convince Crowe to let her play Penny Lane. “Sarah Polley was supposed to play Penny Lane, and Brad Pitt was supposed to play Russell, and then, they fell through. And I was the only one cast,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Cameron, can I please audition for Penny Lane?’ And he didn’t really want it at first. … And then like, four auditions later, finally he called me, and he was like, ‘You wanna be Penny Lane?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, Yes!’” Hudson won a Golden Globe for the role and also earned a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination. She said of playing Penny Lane, “All of this was magic for me, because it completely changed my life. It changed the whole trajectory of my career.”

8
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence More Than Two Months After Ozzy’s Death
NO WORDS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 7:00PM EDT 
Sharon Osbourne is seen running errands on April 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Sharon Osbourne is seen running errands on April 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. MEGA/GC Images

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence. The beloved TV personality spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the July 22 death of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne. She shared a heartwarming message thanking fans for their kindness in the caption of an Instagram post featuring her and daughter Kelly, 40, at a falconry. “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Osbourne, 72, wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.” She went on to draw a comparison between her 43-year marriage to Ozzy and the birds featured in the video, which was set to Ozzy’s classic tune “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them,” she said. “It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.” Kelly also posted about the experience to Instagram, thanking the Cornwall, England, falconry for “putting a smile on my mum’s face.” Sharon was last seen in public at her husband’s Birmingham funeral procession on July 30, eight days after he died of a heart attack.

9
Coldplay Urges Fans to ‘Send Love’ to Charlie Kirk’s Family
ANGRY FANS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.25 5:15PM EDT 
Published 09.13.25 5:14PM EDT 
Chris Martin is now warning fans at his concerts after inadvertently exposing a CEO's affair with a co-worker.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and "send love." Robert Okine/Getty Images

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to raise their hands and “send love” to a number of people, including the family of slain Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during the last concert of their tour on Friday. “Send love anywhere you want to send it in the world,” Martin said. “You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family.” The Rock singer added, “You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.” Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 by alleged gunman Tyler Robinson. The concert, which took place two days later, was at England’s Wembley Stadium, marking the band’s tenth consecutive show at the venue and the end of their tour that began in 2022. However, some fans were upset over the comments from the band. This isn’t the first controversy from the tour. In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught cheating on his wife on the concert’s kiss cam with the tech company’s HR chief. “chris martin why would i ‘send love to charlie kirk’s family’ f--- off,” one person tweeted. “I would walk out hell nah,” another added. And some other people voiced their frustrations on Reddit’s r/FauxMoi subreddit. “I feel justified in continuing to dislike Coldplay,” one person posted.

10
Trump’s Golf BFF Melts Down After Worst Hole Ever
FORE!!
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.25 2:58PM EDT 
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 12: John Daly of the United States looks on after his shot on the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanford International 2025 at Minnehaha Country Club on September 12, 2025 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)
John Daly struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

John Daly, a friend of President Donald Trump and legendary professional golfer, beat his own record Friday for his poorest score on a single hole of golf. Daly, 59, took 19 strokes to finish a par-5 in the first round of the Champions Tour in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His poor performance beat his previous worst of 18 strokes on the sixth hole at the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, and now, his third-worst of 14 strokes on the 18th hole at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Daly, who affectionately referred to the president as “Daddy Trump” in a March interview on Newsmax, struggled Friday during the Sanford International on the 12th hole, considered a difficult one since players have to clear a long creek. But Daly, who once claimed he consumes between two and three packs of cigarettes and 15 cans of Diet Coke per day, not only hit his ball into the water, but into other out-of-bounds areas, a whopping seven times in a row. He closed out the round, which marked the first day of the tour, 24 strokes off the lead, which had Argentine Ángel Cabrera in the lead.

