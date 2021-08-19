R. Kelly Accuser: He Made Me Dress Like a Girl Scout for Sex in Cabin-Themed Music Studio

When disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly recorded himself having sex with a teenager in a home studio outside Chicago called “The Cabin,” he insisted she dress up as a young girl, the woman testified on Thursday.

“He wanted me to put my hair up in pigtails and dress like a girl scout,” Jerhonda Pace, 28, told jurors Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, her second day of testimony. “He recorded us having sexual intercourse.”

The account was just one of many offered by the first accuser to testify in Kelly’s racketeering and sex crimes trial. The pregnant mother of four is also just one of at least five accusers who are set to testify during the anticipated 4-week proceedings against the once-revered Grammy-winning singer and producer.

Pace previously told jurors she had a six-month relationship with Kelly when she was 16 years old. The relationship, which mostly consisted of sexual encounters at his Olympia Fields, Illinois, mansion, ended in January 2010 after the pair got into an argument—and Kelly got so angry he attacked her, she said.

“I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone I was spending time with him,” Pace said on Wednesday when describing her relationship with the singer. “I had to call him daddy. I had to wear baggy clothes. I couldn’t leave where I was without permission. I wouldn’t eat without his permission. I wouldn’t even go to the bathroom without his permission.”

Kelly, 54, is charged in New York with a nine-count indictment, including racketeering based on sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor. He is also charged with violations of the Mann Act, which bars the transport of people across state lines for sex.

The charges stem from alleged abuse against at least six women and girls, four of whom were allegedly minors when Kelly first slept with them. At least two also contracted herpes from the singer after he knowingly exposed them to the disease, according to prosecutors, who said Wednesday that most of the women were expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. His defense team has argued that their client’s accusers had consensual relationships with the singer—and that the ones who testify are liars who “have an agenda.”

On Wednesday, Pace testified she first met Kelly in 2008 outside a Chicago courtroom—where he was on trial for child pornography charges. Kelly was eventually acquitted of those charges after less than a day of deliberation.

Initially lying about her age, Pace said she first went to Kelly’s house in May 2009 after one of his tour managers invited the teenager and her friend to a party. While she was only at the party for less than 30 minutes “because the music was loud,” Pace said Wednesday that she and Kelly exchanged numbers.

Days later, Kelly invited the teenager back to his home and asked her to bring a bathing suit for his indoor pool. Pace said on Wednesday that during the incident, the singer asked her “walk back and forth and remove my bathing suit as I did it.”

The encounter quickly turned sexual, Pace told jurors, when Kelly performed oral sex on her. Afterward, she said she felt the need to tell Kelly she was underage because she felt what happened “wasn’t right.”

“I was uncomfortable about the situation and I knew I lied about my age so I wanted him to know my age,” Pace said Thursday during cross-examination, admitting she did not feel discomfort with the incident until after it turned sexual.

Prosecutors said that soon after the meeting, the relationship became controlling and that the teen was forced to adhere to strict rules and provide collateral. Among the collateral: false letters that she stole $100,000 in jewelry and that she worked—and got subsequently fired—for Kelly. Neither claim was true.

Pace said she didn’t ultimately leave Kelly until the relationship turned violent.

“He slapped me and he choked me until I passed out,” Pace said on Wednesday, adding that when she regained consciousness, Kelly “spit in my face and told me to put my head down in shame.”

Afterward, she continued, Kelly forced Pace to perform oral sex—and she cleaned herself up with a blue Aeropostale t-shirt that she later turned over to authorities. Prosecutors showed the t-shirt in court on Wednesday, stating it had Kelly’s DNA on it.

Kelly’s defense team on Wednesday, however, portrayed Pace as a “superfan” who was “completely enveloped” by the singer and went out of her way to meet him.

“She skipped school, lied to her mother,” defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker told jurors. “She possessed a special passion for Mr. Kelly.”

Becker claimed that Pace was a “self-proclaimed liar” and urged the jury to remember that her “credibility will be an issue.”

During cross-examination on Thursday, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick also tried to imply that Pace was a liar—making her repeat several times that she lied about her age and profited from a self-published book about her experiences with Kelly.