R. Kelly Accuser Wins Default Judgment in Sex-Abuse Case

An R. Kelly accuser has won a default judgment against the singer after he and his legal team failed to respond to her lawsuit, a Cook County judge ruled on Tuesday. The woman, one of four victims listed in the February criminal complaint filed against Kelly, sued the R&B singer that same month. No damages have been awarded yet in the default, as Judge Moira S. Johnson ruled to hear the details of the alleged abuse at a hearing next month before deciding how much Kelly should pay. “Robert Sylvester Kelly has failed and refused to file an appearance or answer to the Complaint even though [he is] required to do so,” the woman’s attorneys wrote in their motion for default judgment.

Kelly and his attorneys—Brian Nix and Steve Greenberg—did not respond to several summons regarding the lawsuit, nor did they appear at Tuesday’s hearing. “We don’t care about the lawsuit. The lawsuit means nothing to us,” Kelly’s publicist, Darrell Johnson, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday.