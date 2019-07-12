CHEAT SHEET
BEHIND BARS AGAIN
R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges in Chicago
R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago on Thursday night, NBC New York reports. The 52-year-old singer, who was out on bail after an arrest on aggravated sexual-abuse charges in February, was reportedly taken into custody by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security investigators and is expected to be brought to New York. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois confirmed the charges to the Chicago Sun-Times and said the 13-count indictment also includes child-porn and obstruction of justice charges. Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, also confirmed the arrest to the newspaper but gave no further details. The singer has faced a slew of allegations spanning decades, with prosecutors alleging in the latest case that at least three of the four women abused were minors. Kelly has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges in February. Additional details on the new charges against Kelly and his arrest are expected to be announced Friday, NBC News reports.