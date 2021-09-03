Accused Sex Trafficker R. Kelly Is Credited on New Drake Album

CHEAT SHEET
Drake’s hotly anticipated new album contains a credit for R. Kelly, who is currently on trial in federal court on sex-trafficking charges. Pitchfork notes that the accused abuser of teenage girls is listed as a composer/lyricist on the track “TSU” on Certified Lover Boy, which dropped after midnight; Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are also credited as co-writers on that track. The revelation of Kelly’s participation came hours after jurors in New York City heard from a woman who testified that the singer began grooming her for a relationship when she was 15 years old—although unlike a string of previous witnesses, she did not allege that he had sex with her while she was underage.