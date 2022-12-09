R. Kelly Drops Surprise Album ‘I Admit It’ Amid Federal Sex Crime Charges
UM, OK
Disgraced singer and convicted sex criminal R. Kelly has dropped a surprise album with the eye-popping title I Admit It. But contrary to its name, Kelly didn’t use the album to take accountability for the heinous crimes he was convicted of, including 13 charges of production of child pornography. Instead, he asks questions such as “Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that shit sound silly” and “What’s the definition of a sex slave?” The album ends with a three-part track, “I Admit It (I Did It),” which was initially posted on Soundcloud in 2019, but hadn’t yet made it to official platforms. The 13-track album is streaming on both Spotify and Apple Music, despite Spotify’s previous claims it wouldn’t promote the artist’s music. Kelly is set to be sentenced in Chicago in February 2023 for the aforementioned charges, as well as three charges of enticing a child.