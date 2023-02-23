R. Kelly Gets Another Year in Prison for Latest Sex Abuse Conviction
OVERTIME
R. Kelly will serve another year in prison in addition to the 30 years he initially received in 2021 for sex trafficking and racketeering, a federal judge in Illinois ruled Thursday. The disgraced singer, 56, was convicted last September on six counts of sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor. Although Kelly was slapped with a 20-year sentence, he will serve all but one of those years concurrently with his 30-year sentence. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, had fought for Kelly to receive a lighter 10-year sentence, arguing the 30 years he’s already spending will effectively serve as a life sentence given his age. However, prosecutors had argued keeping him in prison for life is “the only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend.” The case hinged on a 26-minute video sent to the Chicago Sun-Times showing Kelly performing sex acts with a minor, who testified that the sexual relationship began when she was just 15 and Kelly was in his 30s.