R. Kelly Hit With 11 New Felony Sex-Crime Charges

Chicago prosecutors have filed a new sexual-assault case against R. Kelly, adding 11 new felony counts to the charges against him. The new case charges Kelly with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. If convicted, Kelly could get up to 30 years in prison on the new charges alone—the most serious sentence he has faced yet. The new case centers on an alleged offense in January 2010. The charging document does not name the victim, but does include their initials, which are the same as one of victims in a previous charge.

Kelly is currently free on $1 million bond following his indictment in February. Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, said Thursday he had not seen any filings in the new case. “We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly,” Greenberg said. “I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.” Kelly is due to appear in court on the new case June 6.