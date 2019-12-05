R. Kelly Hit With New Bribery Charge for Allegedly Buying Fake ID for Aaliyah: Prosecutors
New York federal prosecutors hit R. Kelly with a new charge on Thursday, alleging the disgraced singer tried to create a fake ID for singer Aaliyah over 25 years ago, a law enforcement official told The Daily Beast. Prosecutors allege in a superseding indictment that on Aug. 30, 1994, Kelly paid a public officer for “the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1,” whom a source identified as the singer. While the recipient of the fake ID is not named, the transaction is said to have occurred the day before Kelly married Aaliyah—who was 15-years-old at the time. Kelly is currently facing sex crime charges in two states, and is being held in jail in Chicago. In Surviving R. Kelly, one of the singer’s former tour managers claimed he had purchased a fake ID for Aaliyah in order for her to marry Kelly. According to the manager, Demetrius Smith, Aaliyah was listed as 18 in the marriage license.