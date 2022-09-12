R. Kelly Juror Excused After Courtroom Panic Attack
TAPPED OUT
A juror serving in singer R. Kelly’s federal criminal trial was excused from the panel Monday after suffering what she called a panic attack in the midst of proceedings, according to a Chicago Tribune reporter. After roughly four hours of closing arguments, the seated juror, an unnamed white woman who works at a public library, approached court officials during a break to tell them she didn’t think she could “go on one minute more,” U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber explained to the room. Leinenweber added that the juror said she didn’t think waiting overnight would help, and that his “inclination” was to excuse her. She was replaced by a white male alternate juror, estimated by the Tribune to be in his 60s. The alternate, like the library employee, said during jury selection last month that he had not viewed Surviving R. Kelly. Kelly, 55, was sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he was convicted in a separate New York trial in June. He faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago.