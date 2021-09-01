Accuser: R. Kelly Made Me Give Him Oral Sex Near Gun
‘I’M A F*CKING LEGEND’
R. Kelly allegedly forced a woman to give him oral sex inside a Los Angeles studio after he moved a firearm to be visibly near him, she testified in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday. The woman, identified only by her first name Faith, told jurors that during her fourth trip to meet Kelly in 2018, he took her inside a small room in the L.A. studio where she noticed a gun on the ottoman.
“Don’t look at it,” Kelly told her, according to Faith. She said that Kelly then began to question her on her sexual history and threatened that if she lied “there would be an issue.” Soon after, she said the singer made her take off her clothes and pushed her to perform a sex act on him—which she told jurors she didn’t want to do. “I was under his rules and he had a weapon so I wasn’t even going to step out of line,” she said. Afterward, Faith said Kelly told her that “he likes a woman that reminds him of a puppy, his daughter or his mom.” She testified that the encounter happened just a month before she ended her nearly year-long relationship with Kelly. She was 19 and he was 50.
Kelly, who has remained mostly unemotional during his Brooklyn trial, appeared to bob his head and move his fingers while prosecutors played a portion of a video he allegedly took of him and Faith during a 2018 encounter in the studio. Faith said the last time she was with Kelly was on a 2018 NYC trip, in which she called Kelly out for constantly critiquing her about sex and patting her on the back in apparent pity. “You just patted my shoulder. I’m like, you’re a coach and I’m a team player,” Faith said she told Kelly. The singer allegedly responded: “Because you are. I’m a fucking legend.”