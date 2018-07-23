R. Kelly Releases 19-Minute Song ‘I Admit’—And Admits Nothing

R. Kelly, the notorious R&B musician who’s been accused of running an abusive sex cult from his Chicago home, addressed the myriad allegations against him in his new 19-minute track “I Admit.” But the title, Consequence of Sound notes, is misleading; although Kelly confesses that “I have made some mistakes,” he fully denies the accusations of sexual misconduct. Kelly specifically calls out the parents of Jocelyn Savage—who accused the singer of “brainwashing, grooming, and imprisoning” their daughter after dating her in 2016—labeling the allegations “absurd shit,” and arguing that “You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion.” Kelly also claimed that he was sexually assaulted until he was 14 years old, Consequence of Sound reports. Near the end of the song, Kelly also attacked Jim DeRogatis, the music journalist who covered Kelly for 20 years before breaking the BuzzFeed story with the sex-cult allegations last July. “I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy,” he writes. “I’m just gon’ keep on doing me.”
