R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Prison

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on ABC’s uber-popular sitcom Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. Anderson-Emmons played the adopted Vietnamese daughter of gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet, who is notably not gay). In the TikTok video, Anderson-Emmons, now 18, lip syncs dialogue from the fourth season of the show, when she was five. “You are Vietnamese,” Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) explains. “No I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” (Later in the episode, Lily justifies this to her father with “You and daddy are gay, so I’m gay.”) The caption on the TikTok reads “people keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” she wrote. Fans flooded her comments section with supportive messages. The actress, who is now embarking on a career as a singer-songwriter, also posted a teaser of her upcoming music video, “Don’t Forget Me,” which featured her slow dancing with a blonde woman.