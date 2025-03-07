R. Kelly Says He’s Working On New Music From Behind Bars

Cheat Sheet
Trump’s Memecoin Made a Staggering Amount of Real Money
GETTING RICH
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.07.25 11:11AM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s memecoin $TRUMP earned $350 million in the three weeks after it launched in January, according to a new analysis from the Financial Times. Trump released the coin—a type of cryptocurrency that originated from an internet meme—just days before he returned to the White House on Jan. 20. The coin’s value quickly surged, netting $314 million from the sale of tokens and $36 million in fees, which are paid in exchange for providing liquidity to the crypto market. Critics have blasted the coin as a way to anonymously funnel money to the president and a major conflict of interest. On Thursday, Trump issued an executive order directing the Treasury Department to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve holding five cryptocurrencies. That means the government will likely be actively buying and selling crypto, despite its history as a volatile and speculative investment. On Friday, Trump planned to meet with crypto executive to discuss a framework for the reserve at the first-ever White House Crypto Summit. The industry contributed more than $130 million to his re-election campaign, The New York Times reported in November.

Read it at Financial Times

2
Canadian Senator Challenges Don Jr. to a Fight: ‘100% Serious’
TARIFF TROUBLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.07.25 7:22AM EST 
A Canadian senator challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a fight over his father’s tariffs.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A Canadian politician appears to have taken Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fighting talk literally, saying he wants to throw down with Donald Trump Jr. Sen. Patrick Brazeau, of Quebec, challenged President Trump’s son to a boxing match for charity in a post on X. He did so to express his chagrin with the U.S.-Canada trade war, he said. “In light of these bogus tariffs … I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing,” the 50-year-old wrote Thursday. He later told CBC News he was “100 percent serious” and said the bout could even take place on U.S. soil. “Our countries don’t need to be at war but we can fight to raise money,” he added. Brazeau’s challenge, which Don Jr. has yet to publicly acknowledge, comes over a decade since the senator fought Trudeau in a similar charity match in 2012. Trudeau has himself been using pugilistic language since imposing retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. earlier this week, saying: “We are Canadians. We are going to fight and we are going to win.” He repeated the word “fight” several times throughout a press conference on March 4. “Canadians are reasonable, and we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight,” he said, kicking off the punchy address to reporters.

Read it at CBC News

3

R. Kelly Says He’s Working On New Music From Behind Bars

SPARE US
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.07.25 11:42AM EST 
R. Kelly
Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly said he has been working on new music from behind bars. Kelly, who was convicted of running a scheme to sexually abuse women and children, called in to the podcast Inmate Tea with A&P and claimed he’s written 25 albums in jail. He also gave listeners an impromptu performance, singing bits of his songs “When a Woman’s Fed Up” and “Step in the Name of Love.” The hosts joined in to harmonize with the convicted rapist. Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for his crimes, said he has continued singing and writing music while inside a federal prison in North Carolina. “Singing is a beautiful disease that’s uncurable,” he said. “I’m always singing.” The singer told the hosts he’s using “patience as a tactic” while hoping for an early release. He’ll be in his late 80s at the end of his sentence. Allegations about Kelly’s abuse of underage girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s, but he went unpunished until 2022, when he was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Read it at TMZ

4
LISTEN: Dolly Parton Drops Heartbreaking Song for Late Hubby
CUE THE TEARS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.07.25 12:25PM EST 
Published 03.07.25 10:03AM EST 
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Dolly Parton, 79, dedicated a new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” to her late husband, Carl Dean, 82, The Guardian reported. The singer-songwriter shared a tribute to her Dean, who died this week, by posting a picture of the couple in their youth on Instagram. In it, Parton had her arms wrapped around Dean and below their signatures appear with the words, “Dolly + Carl = [Love].” She wrote of her longtime partner of nearly 60 years: “Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him. If You Hadn’t Been There.” The pair first met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the very day Parton moved to Nashville at age 18 to pursue music. They later married in a small ceremony in Georgia in 1966. In the song, released on Friday, she sings: “If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust / Love and belief / The ups and downs / We’ve always shared / And I wouldn’t be here / If you hadn’t been there.” Parton expressed her love for Dean in a song before, in 2012’s “From Here to the Moon and Back.”

Read it at The Guardian

5
Stephen A. Smith Inks Colossal $100M Deal With ESPN
CHA-CHING
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.07.25 6:26AM EST 
Stephen A. Smith on set ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith has agreed to a new five-year contract with the network worth at least $100 million, The New York Times reported. Under the deal, Smith will continue hosting his daily morning show First Take, but he won’t be as active on other network programs, including the NBA pregame show Countdown. The move frees Smith, 57, to discuss politics on other platforms and make more money outside of ESPN, where he previously made $12 million annually. His podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, regularly discusses news and current affairs, and during the 2024 presidential election his political takes began to go viral. Since then, he’s been a regular guest on political shows, and his name has even been floated as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate. Smith has said he would consider running if Democrats didn’t have anyone better, but that it would be “embarrassing” for the party if that were the case.

Read it at The Athletic

6
Measles Death in Second State as U.S. Outbreak Grows
TRAGIC
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 10:31PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 10:00PM EST 
Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas.
Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

A second person has died from a growing measles outbreak along the Texas-New Mexico border, officials said Thursday. The New Mexico adult was unvaccinated and tested positive for measles, but did not seek medical care before their death, according to local health department officials. Lab results additionally confirmed the presence of measles in the person, whose age and sex have not been disclosed. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator announced Thursday that the official cause of death is still under investigation. The person was a resident of Lea County, where at least 10 measles cases have been reported, according to The Washington Post. The area is near Gaines County, Texas where the outbreak is most concentrated. 169 cases in total have been reported from the two states, though officials have indicated that the real number is likely higher. The first measles fatality in the country since 2015 was reported last week on Feb. 26, following the death of an unvaccinated 6-year-old in Texas.

Read it at The Washington Post

7
Trump Tried to Seize Original Declaration of Independence for Oval Office
REDECORATING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 10:29PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 10:26PM EST 
Donald Trump smiles before he delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Donald Trump smiles before he delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Donald Trump recently pitched moving the Declaration of Independence into the Oval Office, according to The Atlantic. Citing sources familiar with the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the magazine reported that Trump floated the idea to his advisers, who were “alarmed” and raised some red flags. The original document is displayed in the rotunda at the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C., where it’s kept in an oxygen-free, argon-filled glass case and kept protected by restrictions—like how often doors can be opened, to control for light exposure. The fragile nature of the document and its strict protection protocols initially put off some of the president’s aides from the idea, though it appears further discussions have settled on possibly moving the historical copies of the document and not the original piece itself. “President Trump strongly believes that significant and historic documents that celebrate American history should be shared and put on display,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Atlantic in an email. Trump has been sprucing up the Oval Office since assuming his second term, adding a framed photo of his Georgia mugshot in a nearby hallway.

Read it at The Atlantic

8
King Charles’ Fave Artists in Apple Music Playlist Include Kylie Minogue
LA LA LA
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.07.25 3:23AM EST 
Published 03.06.25 11:02PM EST 
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills" event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills" event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While it may come as a surprise to some, King Charles has exceptional taste in music. In celebration of Commonwealth Day, the king revealed Thursday that he would be releasing a playlist of songs—in collaboration with Apple Music—that have brought him joy over his life. The playlist will feature music from across “continents and genres,” according to a press release from the royal family, and includes artists like Kylie Minogue (!), Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Davido, and Raye (who was recently part of that James Bond musical tribute at the Oscars). “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” Charles said in a video announcing the playlist Thursday. “So this is what I particularly wanted to share – songs which have brought me joy. This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day.”

Read it at The Guardian

9
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Secret Real Name for First Time
HEY, STRANGER
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 5:43PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 5:29PM EST 
Millie Bobby Brown
Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Mille Bobby Brown revealed her real middle name for the first time in an interview with Buzzfeed UK. Sitting next to her The Electric Slate co-star Chris Pratt, Brown said that her “Bobby” middle name is a slight tweak she made to create her stage name. “My middle name is Bonnie,” Brown said, prompting Pratt to ask whether that meant her name was “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown.” There’s “no Bobby,” she said, confirming her real name as Millie Bonnie Brown. “I’ve never told anyone that,” she said. Pratt asked her why she made the change and Brown insisted there wasn’t any deep thought behind it, saying it was just for “s--ts and giggles.” Brown did leave off one part of her name during the interview, however. The Stranger Things star married Jake Bongiovi last Spring and revealed on Instagram that she’d added his last name to hers.

Read it at People

10
CBS Puts Up Surprise Fight Against Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit
BRING IT ON
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.06.25 10:33PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 8:09PM EST 
CBS
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

CBS is seeking the dismissal of Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview last year with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had claimed “voter interference” by the television newsmagazine in the way it edited and broadcast Harris' interview. But in a pair of filings, the media company claimed the suit—filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas—lacked the proper venue, in addition to personal and subject-matter jurisdiction. “This lawsuit is an affront to the First Amendment and is without basis in law or fact,” one filing said. “Plaintiffs President Donald J. Trump and Representative Ronny Jackson, public officials at the highest ranks of our government, seek to punish a news organization for constitutionally protected editorial judgments they do not like.” The filing continued: “They not only ask for $20 billion in damages but also seek an order directing how a news organization may exercise its editorial judgment in the future. The First Amendment stands resolutely against these demands.” In a statement to Axios, Trump attorney Ed Paltzik said in part that his client “is committed to holding those who traffic in fake news, hoaxes and lies to account.” Last month, it had been reported that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, appeared likely to settle the suit, in part due to a pending merger between it and Skydance Media. The Federal Communications Commissioner must approve the deal. Its Trump-appointed chairman, Brendan Carr, has also been investigating the 60 Minutes interview.

Read it at Axios

