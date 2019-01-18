R. Kelly’s Former Manager Surrenders on Terroristic Threats Charge
WHAT
Henry James Mason, who has been accused of threatening a family that claims their daughter was brainwashed by singer R. Kelly, surrendered Wednesday to police on a warrant of “terroristic threats and acts,” in Henry County, Georgia. Mason is reportedly Kelly’s former manager. A judge issued a warrant for Mason’s arrest last July. Mason became a wanted man after he was accused of threatening the family of Joycelyn Savage, who is allegedly part of Kelly’s “sex cult.” Mason allegedly sent threatening texts to Savage’s father, Timothy, according to the Henry Herald newspaper. Police say he also made a threatening phone call to Timothy while a Henry County officer was present. The Savages called police on January 3—the same day the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series premiered—after Russell allegedly threatened them via text. While an officer was at the scene to investigate, Timothy received a threatening phone call from Russell, authorities said. Kelly is accused by several women of sexual abuse, and allegedly held women prisoner as part of a sex cult.