EXPOSED
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out on Patreon After Two-Year Hiatus: I Am a ‘Victim’
Jocelyn Savage, one of R.Kelly’s girlfriends, who has been living with the disgraced singer since she was 19, spoke out for the first time on her relationship to say she’s “a victim.”
After a tw0-year hiatus from social media, the 24-year-old posted on Instagram that she has partnered with Patreon, the paid membership platform, to post daily chapters of her daily life with R. Kelly and is “risking my life” to do so. In the first post Saturday about how she met Kelly in 2015 at one of his concerts—when she was 17—Savage admits the it was a “fun experience but very mixed emotions.” She says Kelly, who is currently facing sex crime charges in two states, promised to jumpstart her music career and often told her “Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah.” She soon dropped out of college and moved into Kelly's home, where she said things took a sinister turn.
“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time, ” Savage wrote in her Saturday post. “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”
Savage added the Kelly, who is currently incarcerated in a Chicago jail, threatened her any prospects she had of a music career if she expressed her concerns about leaving or wanting to speak to her parents in private.“He would always would say ‘All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life’ basically trying to make me do what he wants,” she wrote.