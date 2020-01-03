R. Kelly’s Lawyer Accuses Lifetime of ‘Propaganda’ Ahead of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’
An attorney for R. Kelly took to Twitter on Thursday ahead of Lifetime’s debut of its second documentary series about the alleged crimes and victims of the singer to accuse the network of airing “propaganda.” “We are incredibly disappointed that Lifetime has chosen to again air a one sided, factually unsupported propaganda piece against R. Kelly, so that they may continue to profit from these specious allegations,” attorney Steve Greenberg wrote in a tweet. “No third party has confirmed any of the outrageous accusations that are being made.” Greenberg also said he and his client looked forward to court, when the stories of the alleged victims would be “subjected to the crucible of cross-examination and the scrutiny of one or more juries, and the day R Kelly can again perform for his millions of fans who know the truth.” The series, set to premiere Thursday night, is a three-part docu-series that will feature interviews with new survivors—along with psychologists, legal experts, and supporters. The singer is currently facing federal and state charges after he was accused of sexual misconduct and sex abuse.