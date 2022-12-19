CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
R. Kelly’s Manager Gets a Year in Prison for Theater Shooting Threat
WHEELS OF JUSTICE
Read it at Associated Press
Donnell Russell, R. Kelly’s one-time manager, was sentenced to a year in federal prison on Monday after he threatened to shoot up a theater that was premiering, and holding a panel on, the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, which detailed numerous allegations of underage sexual abuse by R. Kelly. Russell, 47, was previously sentenced to 20 months for stalking one of Kelly’s sexual abuse accusers by posting racy photos of her and sending threatening messages. Both sentences will be served simultaneously from next year. Russell told the New York federal judge that he “made bad judgments” while working with Kelly and insisted he’s “not a horrible person,” according to the Associated Press.