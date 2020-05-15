Third Time Not the Charm: R. Kelly Denied Bid to Be Released Amid COVID-19, Again
A New York judge on Friday denied R. Kelly’s bid to be freed from jail amid the coronavirus pandemic—marking the third time the disgraced singer has been rejected for temporary release. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly disagreed with Kelly’s argument that his prediabetes put him at high risk of contracting the deadly virus. She said Kelly has used the same argument in previously denied applications and that “no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure [Kelly’s] appearance as required and the safety of any other person and the community.”
“I do not agree that a diagnosis of prediabetes presents a compelling reason for the defendant’s release,” the judge wrote. “While the CDC has identified diabetes as a risk factor for COVID-19, the same is not true for prediabetes, a condition that affects nearly one in three American adults.” Donnelly added that prison doctors “are working with him to implement lifestyle changes,” like a better diet and exercise, to ensure Kelly’s safety while incarcerated. The R&B singer is charged in four separate cases, all alleging he sexually abused girls and young women going back several decades.