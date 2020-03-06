Rabbi of New York City Synagogue at Center of Coronavirus Outbreak Tests Positive
The Rabbi of a synagogue at the center of a coronavirus outbreak in New York City has tested positive for it, according to the New York Post. Rabbi Reuven Fink—of the Young Israel synagogue in New Rochelle—has informed his congregation that he has been infected. A statement from the synagogue posted on Twitter also said Rabbi Fink has informed his two undergraduate classes at Yeshiva University of his diagnosis, and students have been urged to isolate themselves. “We have reached out to his students and recommended as a precautionary measure to self-quarantine until further notice,” read the tweet. Yeshiva University president, Dr. Ari Berman, added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Fink for a full and speedy recovery.” This week’s services at the synagogue were stopped and members who attended ceremonies in late February were asked to self-quarantine after the temple was linked to a virus case.