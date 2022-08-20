Woman Convicted of Beheading a Grandmother Loses Her Appeal
CASE CLOSED
A Kansas woman convicted of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother in 2017 has lost her bid to have the conviction overturned. The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday shot down arguments by Rachael Hilyard, 40, that her trial relied on insufficient evidence, prosecutorial error, ineffective counsel, and improper jury instruction. Hilyard was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life for decapitating 63-year-old Micki Davis while her 9-year-old grandson was present. Prosecutors said Hilyard attacked Davis when she tried to collect her son’s belongings from Hilyard’s home, killing her as the 9-year-old tried to call 911 for help. Hilyard later testified that she couldn’t remember the killing but that Davis’ “soul needed to get out so she could go to heaven.” Davis’ family hailed the court’s decision Friday, saying in a statement: “We can finally put this chapter to an end and remember Micki for the person she was and not how her life ended!”