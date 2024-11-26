Rachael Ray Reveals Why She ‘Stormed Out’ Of Audiobook Recording

Rachael Ray opened up about why she “stormed out” of the audiobook recording of her memoir.

The famed chef sat down with thriller author Harlan Coben for the Tuesday episode of her newly-launched podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.

“They asked me to do an audio of my book that I wrote when I was 50,” Ray said, referring to her 2019 book, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook. “It was half memoir, half recipe book. They had edited it before I sat for the thing.”

The former daytime talk show host, who went off air in 2023, said that she learned her memoir had been edited during the recording process for the audiobook.

“I was so p—ed somebody messed with my words,” Ray added. “I stormed out. It’s so embarrassing to admit that but I did.”

Ray continued that she knew why the book was edited, but didn’t like that her writing was changed.

“They were just trying to make the thing more popular. But I just find it so hard. I don’t like people messing with my stuff,” she said.

Ray launched her podcast after fans became concerned about her health in September. She was heard slurring her words in an Instagram video showing her making ossobuco in remembrance of her friend, singer Tony Bennett, who died in 2023.

“I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks,” Ray said in the debut episode of her podcast in October. She did not directly address the video, but said she’s cut back on homemaking and chores recently.