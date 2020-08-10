CHEAT SHEET
Rachael Ray’s Home Goes Up in Flames
TV chef Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York has been severely damaged after a massive fire tore through the property in Lake Luzerne on Sunday. Ray has been producing her show from her home since the global coronavirus pandemic began, frequently filming segments in her own kitchen. The cause of the fire, and whether it was related to a culinary mishap, is not yet known. Ray’s spokesperson released a statement saying: “Rachael, her husband, and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”