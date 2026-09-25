Nepo Baby of Iconic Actress Reveals Jaw-Dropping Pre-Performance Ritual

While filming ITV’s “Victoria,” English actress Diana Rigg would enjoy a nightly glass of prosecco. Her daughter, stage actress Rachael Stirling, shared a much stranger habit in her new memoir, All About My Mother. The 49-year-old said she eats “a grain or two of my mother’s ashes” before stepping out on opening night. “Although it shocks people when I tell them,” she writes, “It feels absolutely natural to me. I am cloaked in her, shielded and shrouded by her. My mother is my superpower.” In her memoir, Stirling, known for her theater work and roles in the BBC’s “Detectorists” and “Tipping the Velvet,” recalls her at times difficult relationship with Rigg, who died of cancer at 82 in 2020. The iconic actress and sex symbol was known for her role as 007’s wife Tracy Bond and as Olena Tyrell in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” She also played a leading part in the British espionage series “The Avengers.” Rigg was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1994.