Race Pretender Rachel Dolezal Canned Over Her OnlyFans

The former Washington state NAACP leader who sparked national outrage after being exposed as a white woman posing as Black was ousted from her Arizona teaching job this week because of her OnlyFans account.

Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2017, is “no longer employed” by the Catalina Foothills School District, a district spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Dolezal, who started working there in August, came under fire after reports that her OnlyFans page was listed on her public Instagram alongside links to her book, podcast, and Netflix documentary.

“Her posts are contrary to our district's ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy... and our staff ethics policy,” said the spokesperson, who said she was a “part-time after school extended day instructor” and a substitute teacher.

The Outkick reported that Dolezal, 46, worked at Sunrise Drive Elementary School, according to payroll records. Dolezal did not respond to a request for comment.

Her dismissal is the latest scandal for Dolezal, who made international headlines and became a national punchline after the 2014 revelation that she was falsely presenting herself as a Black woman while running the NAACP in Spokane and working as an African Studies professor. She admitted that she was “biologically born white to white parents, but I identify as Black.”

In 2018, she was accused of welfare fraud in a case she settled with Washington state. According to her Instagram, Dolezal also recently completed the University of Arizona’s Master Gardener program, which helps “university-trained volunteers” serve as “community educators.”

As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Dolezal launched her $9.99-a-month channel on OnlyFans in September 2021, promising fitness videos, “hair-chair” tutorials, and “foot pics.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day fans…I dropped a package of love in your DMS,” Dolezal wrote on her OnlyFans account on Wednesday afternoon. “There are two options: 18 pic collection or a video.”