First Openly Transgender Official Wins Senate Confirmation

Read it at Axios
The Senate confirmed Dr. Rachel Levine to the post of assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services in a 52-48 vote Wednesday. Levine, a transgender woman, is now the first openly trans federal official to receive Senate confirmation. She was previously Pennsylvania’s physician general and a professor at Penn State College of Medicine. President Joe Biden called her “a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”