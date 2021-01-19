Rachel Levine Picked by Biden for Assistant Health Secretary, Would Be First Ever Transgender Senate Confirmee

Read it at WPXI
President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly asked Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to become his assistant secretary of health, making her set to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. According to WPXI, Levine is a pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general who has served as the state’s health secretary since 2017. In a statement, Biden said Levine will bring “steady leadership” and “essential expertise” to his administration as it takes over the pandemic response. The president-elect added that Levine “is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.” Levine’s approach the COVID-19 pandemic has won her widespread praise—but, as reported by The Daily Beast—she has also been the target of a torrent of online hate.