Rachel Maddow Has Dire Warning for Trump Sycophants: ‘Not Too Late’

Rachel Maddow believes the writing is already on the wall for the end of Donald Trump’s reign.

Maddow told Nicolle Wallace on The Best People podcast that “it’s not too late” for the entities that have aligned themselves with Trump to reverse course. “CBS needs to unfire Colbert. The universities that did these deals with Trump need to tear them up and take them to court. It’s not too late. Trump is not going to end up being the dictator of this country,” Maddow said.

"Maybe you can now see where in history you’re going to end up," Maddow said to Trump sychophants she believes won't be remembered well by history. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“And when he’s trying, he’s running through all of these institutions and all of these people in our country who made a stupid decision to try to be on his side as he takes over, because you thought he was going to win,” she explained.

“He’s not going to win. And so now’s your time to actually undo your bad decision and get right with the Constitution and with the American people, and ultimately with history. And maybe you can salvage your reputation, and your descendants won’t spend the next several generations denying that you were one of them.”

The MS NOW host’s warning to companies that’ve caved to the president’s demands since he took office comes as he faces plummeting approval ratings. “Donald Trump is negative 24 in terms of his approval rating in the latest Gallup poll,” Maddow said.

Maddow said public opinion toward Donald Trump is shifting in the wake of “war crimes” in the Caribbean. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“And since then, he started talking about Somali people as garbage and has been exposed for carrying out, in an ongoing way, war crimes that are so obvious in a non-war that we’re in in the Caribbean, that our U.K. intelligence partners have pulled out of the Five Eyes arrangement with us because we are so blatantly breaking the law,” she said. “They’re afraid their intelligence officers or their members of the military who are participating in anything with us will end up going to jail.”

These events indicate that being on Trump’s “side” is losing its advantages, she argued.

“That’s what’s happened, CBS,” Maddow said, calling the takeover of the network’s news division by MAGA loyalists a “huge embarrassment.”