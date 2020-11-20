Rachel Maddow Reveals Her Longtime Partner Susan Mikula Caught COVID and Urges Americans to Stay Home
PASSIONATE PLEA
Rachel Maddow, hosting her eponymous show from her home, revealed Thursday that her longtime partner Susan Mikula, whom Maddow called “the center of my universe,” had contracted COVID-19 and that “there was a point where we thought it might kill her.” Maddow pleaded with Americans to recalibrate their risk tolerance and adhere to public health guidelines. “I’m guessing that you might be willing to risk yourself. Especially after all this time, all these months, it’s so frustrating,” she said. “I would’ve done anything—I would have moved mountains—for it to have been me who was sick these past couple of weeks instead of Susan. I still would give anything. But this thing does not give you that choice.” Maddow herself has repeatedly tested negative and said she has attempted to care for Mikula in a socially distanced manner.