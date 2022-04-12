Rachel Maddow Says She’s Making the Switch to Host MSNBC Show Only Once a Week
SAY IT AIN’T SO
Rachel Maddow has confirmed that she will be moving to weekly hosting duties at MSNBC “starting in May.” The host of The Rachel Maddow Show, who returned to her nightly primetime appearances on Monday after a two-month hiatus, explained that she would use the time to work on other projects for the company. “I still have these other irons in the fire,” she explained, “all these other things I am working on that I want to bring to fruition.” At the end of January, the veteran cable star had announced she would be stepping away from her Emmy-winning program to work on, among other things, a film adaptation of her book about former vice president Spiro Agnew. A rotating coterie of yet-unnamed hosts will handle hosting duties on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. “We will see how things go, but that is the plan as of now,” Maddow said on Monday. The anchor, who has hosted her show since 2008, struck a $30 million deal with NBCUniversal last year to remain at the network under a reduced schedule, The Daily Beast reported in August.