Maddow Bids Temporary Goodbye to Prime Time to Work on New Podcast, Movie
TAKE A BREAK
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow will be stepping away from her nightly show in early February to focus on several other projects, she said Monday. Maddow confirmed her hiatus during the broadcast of The Rachel Maddow Show, saying she would be back on prime time in April. Maddow said she plans to work on a film adaptation of her first book, Bag Man, about former Vice President Spiro Agnew. The movie will be directed by Ben Stiller and produced by Saturday Night Live czar Lorne Michaels. “I am super excited to tell you about it, when I have more to tell,” Maddow said. The host added that she would also be working on a new podcast with NBC Universal and was eyeing another book for a possible television adaptation. The Daily Beast reported last August that NBCUniversal had struck a $30 million deal with the top-rated anchor to keep her at the company while allowing to scale back her broadcasting schedule in order to spend time with her family and develop other media ventures.