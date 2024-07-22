Wife of New York Yankees Executive Found Dead in Their Home at 55
The New York Yankees held a moment of silence before Monday’s game for Rachel Minaya, the wife of team executive Omar Minaya, who was found dead in their North Jersey home over the weekend. She was 55. A cause of death was not immediately announced, but suicide has been ruled out, according to the New York Post. Omar Minaya was not believed to have been home at the time of Rachel’s death, the Post reported. The couple have been married for more than 30 years, and have two adult sons, Justin and Teddy. Omar has been a senior advisor to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman since last year. He previously served as general manager of the New York Mets from 2004 to 2010, returning in 2017 to work as a special assistant with the team for another three years. “We send our deepest condolences to Rachel’s family and friends during this time,” the Yankees said on social media.