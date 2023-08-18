Rachel Morin Murder Suspect Linked to LA Home Invasion and Child’s Assault
‘RANDOM ACT’
The man suspected of killing a Maryland woman on a popular hiking trail earlier this month is believed by investigators to be the same person who broke into a Los Angeles home and assaulted a young girl in March, police announced Thursday. Hartford County Sheriff's Col. William Davis said at a news conference that DNA from the person who likely murdered Rachel Morin matched that of the home invader, whose identity is not known. Davis said that police are searching for a man roughly 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and aged between 20 and 30 years old. “We believe this was a person that Rachel didn’t know, potentially a random act of violence,” Davis said, according to The Baltimore Banner. “We know nothing more about him other than he was in L.A. in March and we believe him to be the murderer.” The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage from Los Angeles that shows a shirtless man exiting a home at night. His face is not seen.