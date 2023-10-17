Rachel Powell, Jan. 6 ‘Bullhorn Lady,’ Sentenced to 57 Months in Prison
‘I REGRET IT’
A woman known as “Bullhorn Lady,” who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison. Rachel Powell was convicted on nine federal counts in July for smashing a Capitol window with an ice axe and using a bullhorn to incite rioters. Just after the attack, she remarked that Capitol Hill police “had to retreat into the building and fight back because patriots were relentless,” but she has since switched her stance, claiming police brutality. Prosecutors had wanted an eight-year prison sentence, asserting that she “conducted surveillance at a female legislator’s home.” During her sentencing, Powell said, “I am deeply ashamed of my conduct. I regret it, and it will never happen again.” She later stated, “I apologize to my family for the hell they have endured because of me.” U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth told Powell that she “said all the right things today” but that she should have come to her realization earlier. Previously, she had stated her hope that Donald Trump would pardon her once he was reelected president.