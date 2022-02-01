Rachel Zegler: We ‘Need to Love’ My ‘Snow White’ Haters
THE FAIREST
Rachel Zegler has opened up about her new role as Disney’s live-action Snow White—and the racist trolls who have decried the casting choice. “You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent,” she told Andrew Garfield in Variety’s latest “Actors on Actors” session. “Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries.” She told Garfield that the backlash got her trending on Twitter, and he insisted those are the people “we need to educate. The people that we need to love into awareness.” Zegler agreed. “We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess,” she said. Zegler’s remarks came just a week after Peter Dinklage blasted the adaptation for propagating a “fucking backwards” story about dwarves. Disney later said it was working “to avoid reinforcing stereotypes.”