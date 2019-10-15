CHEAT SHEET
GUNNED DOWN
American Prosecutor Rachelle Bergeron Shot Dead With Her Dog in Micronesia
American lawyer Rachelle Bergeron was shot and killed Monday night as she returned home from a run with her dog in the Pacific nation of Micronesia. The killing has shocked the tiny island of Yap, home to just 11,000 people, where Bergeron had been prosecuting criminals in her role as acting attorney general. ABC News reports Bergeron’s husband was inside the couple’s house baking brownies with a local child the couple was helping care for when three shots were fired at Bergeron outside, killing both her and her dog, according to family friend Amos Collins. Collins added he doesn’t know who shot Bergeron but that some of those she had prosecuted might hold grudges. “Yap’s spirit is broken and our pride and reputation is tarnished,” said Constantine Yowbalaw, the director of youth and civic affairs for Yap State. The couple was reportedly about to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary and hoped to start a family soon.