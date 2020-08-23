Racial Terrorists Are Stalking North Carolina’s Black Lives Matter Activists

It started with one of those gaudy memes of Donald Trump—significantly thinner than in real life, riding a tank, and surrounded by blasting guns, dollar bills and fluttering American flags. As the image took over the screen of a virtual town hall hosted by a North Carolina chapter of the NAACP on June 26, attendees realized that their meeting had been “Zoombombed”—hacked by white supremacists spewing MAGA racism.

Next up was a photograph of three Ku Klux Klan members in hoods and robes, flanked by the Blood Drop Cross and the Confederate flag. An administrator managed to regain control, but the interruptions—the sounds of monkeys screeching, repeated use of the “n-word,” and lewd demands that female participants expose themselves—started up again as soon as LaTarndra Strong, the chapter’s vice president, began to speak. Eventually, Strong realized she was being drowned out by the din of misogyny and racism.

“I had been trying to stay cool, so it was really hard for me to make the call that we should not continue,” said Strong, whose 16-year-old daughter was also taking part in the meeting, and was seated right next to her. “I looked over and saw that she was bawling. Mascara’s rolling down her cheeks, she’s visibly shaken. It just got to be too much. And in that moment, it just made it acutely real for me that she, too, will have to be doing this same work. And that, despite all the work that we’ve already done in this country, white nationalists are still finding ways to terrorize our people.”