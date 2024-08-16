Racing Legend Scott Bloomquist Dies in Horrific Plane Crash
‘LEGENDARD STATUS’
Scott Bloomquist, National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame racer, died on Friday morning after his plane crashed near his Tennessee family farm, according to Speed Sport. The federal aviation administration reported a “small aircraft crash” involving a single-engine Piper J3, the same model as 60-year-old’s plane, into a barn near his farm at 7:15 a.m. Bloomquist was reportedly not a licensed pilot, according to WYCB News 5. The racer secured 600 victories in his nearly 40-year career driving on the dirt track, winning a title as recently as 2016 at the Lucas Oil Late Dirt Model Dirt Series—his 94th in that series. Bloomquist was also named the 2006 RPM Racing News Driver of the Year, according to the New York Post. On social media, fans mourned Bloomquist’s death. “Scott Bloomquist’s legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on track, but his innovations throughout the dirt Late Model industry,” World of Outlaws Late Models, a series he won 33 times, wrote in an X post.