Racist President Donald Trump Honors Racist Radio Pioneer Rush Limbaugh to Own the Libs and the Black Athletes

Donald Trump directing Melania to put the Presidential Medal of Freedom around Rush Limbaugh’s neck in the middle of his State of the Union was the most on-brand moments of that speech, if not his presidency. In one gesture, Trump owned the libs and nodded to his racist fanbase by honoring a broadcaster who’s made this career, and paved a path for this president, by doing those same things.

Past the broad strokes, Rush—who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer—was a pioneer in broadcasting with a particular disdain for star athletes whose visibility, in combining wealth with blackness, signals the kinds of modest black progress that most effectively inflames white racial resentment. The Donald, who courted black athletes as a casino and sports team owner, and then as a reality-tv star, followed down the path the radio talker had trod of treating them as scapegoats and convenient enemies.

In fact, Limbaugh’s invectives against black NFL players greased the skids not only for Trump’s broadsides against black athletes but for the ascent of Trump himself.