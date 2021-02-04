Racist Republicans Try To Use Ilhan Omar to Somehow Excuse Marjorie Taylor Greene

Spoiler alert: House Republicans never had any intention of taking substantive action against Marjorie Taylor Greene for her inciting, inflammatory rhetoric.

Sure, Greene is a ride-or-die QAnon adherent who cheered on the white supremacist Capitol insurrection and once gave a thumbs-up to a social media post stating Nancy Pelosi needs “a bullet to the head.” She also suggested Muslims shouldn’t serve in Congress and called Black people “slaves to the Democratic Party.” And there was that time in 2018 that she publicly opined that rich Jews were behind a space laser that set off wildfires in California.

The point is, Greene is an openly racist anti-Semitic Islamophobe who peddles insane conspiracy theories and promotes violence. She’s basically a sentient version of the GOP with a bullhorn, and the party isn’t interested in alienating its base. So instead of trying to defend her indefensible comments, Republicans are doing exactly what you should expect by attempting to distract from scandal by demonizing Ilhan Omar and Maxine Waters, two Black congresswomen.