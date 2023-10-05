Train Karen Loses HR Job After Rant at Tourists Goes Viral
CAUSE AND EFFECT
A woman who went off on German tourists visiting New York City, telling them to “get the fuck out of” the country, has been fired from her gig in human resources. Capital Rx announced that Brianna Pinnix, a talent acquisition specialist, has been sacked after her xenophobic tirade went viral on social media. “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior,” a Capital Rx spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.” Pinnix was filmed on a train, getting in the tourists’ faces and complaining about immigrants. Her boyfriend tried to calm her down and told her to stop, but Pinnix didn’t listen.