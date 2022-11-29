Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign.

Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his new role with the antisemitic rapper.

“I met Ye, and then I ended up working with Ye,” the provocative YouTuber said while calling West his “childhood hero.”

The controversial streamer added he’s been working for West behind the scenes and producing videos for the rapper’s Twitter page. “I feel like this is the last opportunity America has,” De Balinthazy continued, indirectly speaking to West’s presidential candidacy.

De Balinthazy didn't specify his exact role on the campaign, which has yet to be made official with the FEC, but said the gig could consume two years of his life (in the unlikely event the campaign lasts until the 2024 general presidential election).

While De Balinthazy insisted that it’s a career move to “fight the new world order,” he admitted that he would be “subservient” in his new role. So far, West has also enlisted the help of far-right internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes in his presidential endeavors.

In West’s Mar-a-Lago “debrief” video posted on Twitter last week, following West and Fuentes meeting with Donald Trump at his Florida club, De Balinthazy was seated in the background.

The YouTuber—who in October was banned from the streaming platform—couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday. Yiannopoulos declined to comment when reached by The Daily Beast.

Like Yiannopoulos and Fuentes, De Balinthazy traffics in misogyny and hate. He also has made violent threats online. For example, after his Twitter account was temporarily suspended in September, De Balinthazy threatened to “break” the face of fellow YouTube streamer Hasan Piker.

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Fuentes had joined West’s haphazard campaign, followed by a Tim Pool interview that quickly devolved into a train wreck after the rapper was met with mild pushback to his blatant antisemitism.

Despite the West meltdown, Yiannopoulos told The Daily Beast that the walkout “was epic.”

—William Sommer contributed reporting.